Kōura calls for couples to share KiwiSaver contributions

Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Kōura calls for couples to share KiwiSaver contributions
Women often stop contributing when they take time out to raise children. (Image: Getty)
Boutique KiwiSaver firm Kōura Wealth has launched a petition asking the New Zealand government to allow couples to share contributions to the retirement scheme.Kōura hopes a contribution-sharing scheme would help close the gender gap in KiwiSaver by allowing a working parent to contribute to a stay-at-home parent’s retirement fund.A Retirement Commission report prepared by Melville Jessup Weaver found the average KiwiSaver balance for a woman was 20% lower than for a man – at $27,061 and $32,553, respectively.The gap was widest betw...

