Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

KPMG alert police after two drink spiking incidents at monthly work function

KPMG alert police after two drink spiking incidents at monthly work function
KPMG has launched an internal investigation after drink-spiking incidents.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
KPMG has launched an internal investigation and filed a police report after two alleged drink-spiking incidents at separate monthly staff functions.The audit, tax and advisory company’s New Zealand executive chair, Matt Prichard, told the NZ Herald it was “unthinkably bad” and the company are doing everything possible to find the “grubby little coward” responsible.Prichard said the only positive aspect of the latest incident, which occurred last Friday, was that partners who were in attendance as responsible hosts...
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled
Politics

Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities

Chris Hipkins says he will lead a delegation to India in his first 100 days.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:30am
Hipkins questioned on India trade plan, economic priorities