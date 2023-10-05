Menu
Labour wants business to join proposed new anti-scamming unit

Labour’s commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson Duncan Webb. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
Experts from banks, telcos and social media companies would be part of a proposed anti-scamming unit that the Labour party wants to set up if re-elected.The unit comprising 15-20 experts from industry, consumer groups and government, including police, would be hosted by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).Labour's commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson Duncan Webb said nine out of 10 New Zealanders were targeted by scams in the last 12 months.Username and password theft caused $6 million in financial fraud in just the first three mont...
