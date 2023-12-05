Menu
Law Society's standard committee not appealing Murray Tingey's penalty

The Law Society is disappointed by disciplinary tribunal decision.
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
The New Zealand Law Society’s independent prosecution body says it is not appealing the disciplinary decision against insolvency lawyer Murray Tingey.Separately, the Auckland Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA) has written to the NZ Law Society (NZLS) expressing its disappointment about the tribunal’s decision, claiming Tingey’s penalty was “manifestly inadequate” due to the serious nature of his behaviour.In October, Tingey managed to avoid suspension over historical behaviour at his former firm, Bell Gully, wit...
