Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

Councils will have to give clear warnings about climate change risks to properties. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
Limiting councils’ legal liability when warning about risks that property faces from natural hazards, such as floods and coastal erosion, may help stop people from building in “dumb” places, the Insurance Council says.The government had introduced legislation that will require councils to place simply understood natural hazard warnings on Land Information Memorandum (LIM) reports.It would also limit legal liability for local authorities when disclosing natural hazard information in good faith. The onus of liability would move...
