Mainzeal defendants raise arguments over UK case

Mainzeal former directors Jenny Shipley and Richard Yan, pictured in 2008. (Image: Greg Bowker)

Supreme court judges considering the high-profile Mainzeal case are also reviewing late arguments made by the defendants concerning the Sequana decision in the United Kingdom.The submissions, made in November last year, are likely to have prolonged the highly anticipated judgment on directors’ duties.Arguments were made in February 2022 in the supreme court over whether former prime minister Jenny Shipley and three others should be liable for breaching directors’ duties during their time at the construction firm.The judgme...