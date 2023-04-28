Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths
Donald Grant was killed while working at Lyttelton Port last April. (Image: George Heard/NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
Maritime NZ has filed charges in relation to the deaths of two port workers in Auckland and Lyttelton last year.Donald (Don) Grant, 71, was killed on Anzac Day last year after he was struck by coal which was being loaded on to a vessel, the ETG Aquarius, berthed at Cashin Quay at Lyttelton Port.Atiroa Tuaiti was killed less than a week earlier, on April 19, at Ports of Auckland (POAL) after being crushed under a container while working on a docked ship, according to Maritime NZ.The two deaths resulted in widespread calls for improved health and...
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 5:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye
Finance

Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 11:05am
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

More Law & Regulation

Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president
Law & Regulation

Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president

The Anderson Lloyd partner's term has been extended or another 12-month term.

Staff reporters 10:35am
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named
Finance

Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Staff reporters 9:37am
Restructuring mistakes can be expensive
Law & Regulation

Restructuring mistakes can be expensive

NZ law sets a high bar when it comes to making staff redundant.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches
Finance

ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches

ANZ reported its breach to the Reserve Bank.

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023