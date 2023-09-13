Menu
MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team for not filing accounts

MediaWorks says it is incorrect that it has been reported to MBIE enforcement team. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says it has referred MediaWorks’ directors to its integrity and enforcement team after company executives missed several deadlines to hand in last year’s accounts.MediaWorks was among a group of 145 companies whose directors would be considered for infringement notices after failing to file their financial statements for the Dec 31 2022 financial year, The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said.The MediaWorks accounts were originally due five months after the e...
