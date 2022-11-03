New Zealand’s biggest litigation firm has appointed a new chief executive, six months after having no one officially at the helm.

Meredith Connell (MC) announced that Clifford Chance’s Sophie Schwass will be the new CEO and will return to NZ to start the role after 13 years spent abroad in leadership roles at multinational banks.

Schwass is currently Clifford Chance’s chief operating officer for its UK region as well as a member of its global executive operations group which steers strategy for the firm across its 34 offices in 23 countries.

Clifford Chance reached revenues of close to £2 billion (NZ$3.9b) across the 2020 and 2021 period and has been ranked as one of the world’s 10 largest law firms.

MC managing partner Steve Haszard led the recruitment process and said Schwass’ appointment followed an “extensive” search for a leader that could take MC to the next stage of its development.

“Sophie’s appointment is a huge opportunity to work with and learn from one of the world’s most accomplished leaders in the management of professional services firms,” he said.

Schwass will report directly to the management board before taking over Haszard’s role as managing partner in June 2023, after he retires from the partnership after almost 25 years at MC.

Kylie Mooney stepped away from the CEO role in March earlier this year, after more than three years as MC’s chief executive and almost 15 years with the company.

Schwass said she was excited to be coming home and was looking forward to taking up the new position.

“It is rare to have the opportunity to lead an organisation that plays such an important role in upholding trust in our communities combined with being a successful commercial organisation with an appetite to grow and innovate,” she said.

Schwass starts the new role in late Feb 2023.