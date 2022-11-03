See full details
Rebel tailwind for Briscoe's third-quarter sales

Thu, 03 Nov 2022

A busy few months at Rebel Sport helped propel Briscoe Group sales to $175.5 million for the third quarter. That was up 26.8% on the comparable $138.5m sales figure last year, which was impacted by covid restrictions in Auckland.Sporting good sales jumped by a third to $67.8m, while homeware sales increased 23.2% to $107.7m for the 13-week period to Oct 30. Online sales represented 18.3% of that at group level.Quarterly sales were also up a 25.1% on the comparable period for 2019, before the pandemic.That helped push up nine-month sales nu...

