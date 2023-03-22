Meta ‘unlikely to engage’ with NZ government on news bill

Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson may have trouble getting Meta to the negotiating table for news payments. (Image: Getty)

Facebook owner Meta is on a collision course with the New Zealand government after threatening to remove news links from its platforms in Canada in response to that country's Online News Act (ONA). The Facebook parent group says it could make news content unavailable in Canada if the country’s money-for-content digital news legislation passes into law in its current form.According to people familiar with the matter, the social networking group is likely to follow the same strategy globally, including in NZ, where ministers are pr...