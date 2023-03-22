Menu
Meta ‘unlikely to engage’ with NZ government on news bill

Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson may have trouble getting Meta to the negotiating table for news payments. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Facebook owner Meta is on a collision course with the New Zealand government after threatening to remove news links from its platforms in Canada in response to that country's Online News Act (ONA). The Facebook parent group says it could make news content unavailable in Canada if the country’s money-for-content digital news legislation passes into law in its current form.According to people familiar with the matter, the social networking group is likely to follow the same strategy globally, including in NZ, where ministers are pr...
Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties
Policy

Public service pay restraint causes recruitment difficulties

Inflation and staff shortages mean public service pay will be less restrained

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Policy

Polytech merger adds nearly $300m for IT upgrades

An accidentally published budget bid reveals the Te Pūkenga polytech mega-merger needs another $330 million of funding, most of it to merge IT systems.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

New interest in gold following collapse of banks

The price of gold has shot up to a 12-month high.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders
Finance

Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders

NZ regulations don’t allow contingent bonds, or cocos, and Australasian perpetual preference shares are explicitly ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Arguments continue over Mainzeal case
Law & Regulation

Arguments continue over Mainzeal case

Another UK precedent was raised.

Victoria Young 21 Mar 2023
Nash on his final warning
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 17 Mar 2023
Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case
Law & Regulation

Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

Two former CERA workers have been found guilty on corruption charges.

Oliver Lewis 17 Mar 2023