Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Metlifecare seeks novel approach to mammoth James Hardie trial

Metlifecare seeks novel approach to mammoth James Hardie trial
NZ's leaky building saga rolls on ... and on. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Retirement village operator Metlifecare wants a new trial approach in its long-running case against James Hardie over its alleged defective cladding system. The case is the third attempt to find the Australian stock exchange-listed (ASX) building company liable for leaky building defects. The high court at Auckland heard the plaintiffs had filed around 9,000 pages of evidence and the defendants some 8,000 pages of evidence for the long months ahead.The pre-trial session before Justice Rebecca Edwards was devoted to arguments on how to...
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 2:00pm
World

Biden vows no default on debt

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

ANZ's preliminary view – based on limited data – is that the economy will contract 1.1% having previously predicted 1.3%.

Rebecca Howard 9:30am

More Law & Regulation

News in Brief

Ponzi event warning from FMA

The Financial Markets Authority is warning people to be cautious about two suspected Ponzi schemes, ahead of a major investor event by one of them.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:35am
News in Brief

Forestlands' Kearns pleads guilty to FMA charges

Rowan Kearns pleaded guilty to three charges brought by the FMA in relation to his role as director of Forestlands group.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Environment

RMA reform submissions agree on problems but not solutions

There are diverging views on whether the reforms will end up with something better than what exists now.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Bankrupting Eric Watson

Would bankruptcy be a high enough price for Eric Watson to pay?

Paul McBeth 5:00am