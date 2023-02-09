Metlifecare seeks novel approach to mammoth James Hardie trial

NZ's leaky building saga rolls on ... and on. (Image: NZME)

Retirement village operator Metlifecare wants a new trial approach in its long-running case against James Hardie over its alleged defective cladding system. The case is the third attempt to find the Australian stock exchange-listed (ASX) building company liable for leaky building defects. The high court at Auckland heard the plaintiffs had filed around 9,000 pages of evidence and the defendants some 8,000 pages of evidence for the long months ahead.The pre-trial session before Justice Rebecca Edwards was devoted to arguments on how to...