MPs sit under urgency to clean up legislative programme

Leader of the house Chris Hipkins feels the pinch as summer approaches (Image: NZME)

Ian Llewellyn

As the end of the parliamentary year approaches the government has put the house into a marathon urgency session to try and clean up its legislative programme before the summer break.It has put up 25 bills it wants to make progress on and says, if necessary, the house will sit into Saturday from 9am to midnight each day – with meal breaks – to complete business.Parliament does not sit on Sundays, a throwback to its foundation in Christian traditions.Leader of the house Chris Hipkins said the reason for urgency was to make up for a w...