Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

MPs sit under urgency to clean up legislative programme

MPs sit under urgency to clean up legislative programme
Leader of the house Chris Hipkins feels the pinch as summer approaches (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
As the end of the parliamentary year approaches the government has put the house into a marathon urgency session to try and clean up its legislative programme before the summer break.It has put up 25 bills it wants to make progress on and says, if necessary, the house will sit into Saturday from 9am to midnight each day – with meal breaks – to complete business.Parliament does not sit on Sundays, a throwback to its foundation in Christian traditions.Leader of the house Chris Hipkins said the reason for urgency was to make up for a w...
Markets Free

Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm

More Law & Regulation

Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm
Law & Regulation

Court upholds Climate Change Commission recommendations

The commission's advice puts NZ on track for net zero 2050, high court rules.

Greg Hurrell 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Ngāi Tahu suing Māori fisheries trustee

Ngāi Tahu says the trustee upended a settlement that took more than a decade to negotiate.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: Slowdown in the run-up to Christmas

Who’s acting for who on some of NZ's top legal deals?

Victoria Young 21 Nov 2022