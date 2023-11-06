Menu
MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

Grant and Marilyn Nelson. (Image: Gama Foundation)
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
There is no evidence the Ministry of Social Development had an unwritten practice not to prosecute covid-19 wage subsidy fraud, a court has ruled.The high court in Wellington rejected the Gama Foundation charity’s application for a judicial review of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) over an alleged failure to prosecute businesses that improperly took or kept the wage subsidy payments.The charity's main focus is on good governance, wealth inequality and the responsible spending of public money.'Pay and walk away'Justice...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

More Law & Regulation

Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m
Property

Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m

Total liabilities have been listed at $4.3m for the ill-fated gate and fence company.

Brent Melville 9:42am
Waste Management refunds customers $5.6m
Law & Regulation

Waste Management refunds customers $5.6m

The company sent debt collectors to customers for money they didn't owe.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Supie first sought help from PwC in April

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 03 Nov 2023