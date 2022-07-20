See full details
NBR tries to can Du Val defamation suit

NBR tries to can Du Val defamation suit
Kenyon Clarke, left, and his wife Charlotte. (Image: NZ Herald/Spy)
NBR's publisher, Fourth Estate Holdings, implied Du Val Group founder Kenyon Clarke had misappropriated money from its foundation, the high court at Auckland heard today.Clarke and his wife, Charlotte Clarke, are suing the business publication for defamation. A preliminary hearing took place this morning.Justice Michael Robinson presided over the short hearing, which was solely to determine whether a passage in NBR journalist Maria Slade’s article was capable of defaming the property developing duo (as opposed to whether it actually d...

