Law & Regulation

Nic Watt’s Inca Newmarket owes creditors $1.1m

Chef Nic Watt of Inca Restaurant with plated dish. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Nic Watt’s much-praised rooftop Newmarket restaurant owes creditors $1.1 million, including $815,000 to unsecured creditors and $200,000 to the Inland Revenue Department, who stand little chance of recovery.Chris McCullagh and Stephen Lawrence of PKF Corporate Recovery today issued their initial liquidator’s report on the insolvent company that operated the award-winning Inca Newmarket restaurant.That showed the scale of debts from the operation, in business for four years and supported by a $49,000 small business loan from Inland R...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
