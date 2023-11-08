Menu
Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period
Starlink is not seen as a threat, but as an accelerator of the copper withdrawal, Chorus CEO JB Rouselot says. (Image: Chorus)
Ben Moore
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Chorus’s $1.5 billion plans for the next regulatory period were laid out at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.These plans include around $327 million earmarked for further expansion of the fibre network and improving resilience.There was little else discussed at the meeting of note, with the exception of one shareholder asking about the impact of Starlink’s satellite internet offering on Chorus’s bottom line.Chief executive JB Rousselot said he was not concerned and said satellite internet would...
NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid
NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Lobbying firm shuffles right

A centre-right commentator will now head Capital's government relations efforts.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Nov 2023
