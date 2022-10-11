See full details
NZ-connected Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov caught in sanctions net

Tue, 11 Oct 2022

Alexander Abramov at a past meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Image: Getty)
Alexander Abramov, a Russian billionaire oligarch with New Zealand connections, has been caught up in the government’s move to extend Ukraine-related sanctions, but he is getting a “tailored approach”.Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced NZ’s response to Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.It includes new bans on exports and imports of luxury goods like NZ wine and seafood, and Russian vodka and caviar, as well as strategically important products like oil and gas, and related production equipment....

