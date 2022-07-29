See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

NZ Law Society president addresses claim

Victoria Young
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

NZ Law Society president addresses claim
NZ Law society president Jacque Lethbridge has made a statement about the claims. (Image: supplied)
Victoria Young
Fri, 29 Jul 2022
RELATED
NZ Law society president Jacque Lethbridge appears to be at odds with her own organisation, issuing her own statement about the organisation’s probe into “behavioural concerns”.BusinessDesk has seen an email Lethbridge sent to the NZ Law Society council, clarifying a statement posted by the organisation on its website on July 26.The notice on the website said, “allegations regarding behaviour concerns at the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa have surfaced in the media. The concerns do not relate to th...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Mainfreight shares rally for second day on US update
Staff reporters | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

A revenue jump of 41.4% in the US helped Mainfreight shares rally for a second day.

Markets
NZSA looks to block NZ Automotive Investments board nominees
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Car sales company NZ Automotive Investments is facing a battle for control of the company, as its largest shareholder tries to oust the board of directors. 

Law & Regulation
NZME pays settlement to Clarke Gayford for untrue statements
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

A statement supplied by Gayford said an NZME podcast and social media page made "untrue and damaging” about him.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.