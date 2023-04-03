Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services
A digital identity allows people to selectively share their certified details. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
New Zealanders are one step away from being able to choose from a wider array of digital identity providers, potentially delivering where the government has struggled with its RealMe offering.The Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill has passed its third reading and is on its way to being codified as law.The bill has been wending its way through parliament since 2021 and will become an act once royal assent is given within the next week.Digital identityA digital identity is a collection of pieces of information about a person that are...
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Property

Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 9:48am
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

More Law & Regulation

Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Finance

Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp

Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m
Finance

Ready-made food company in liquidation, owing $2.7m

The ready-to-eat food producer went into administration in January. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 31 Mar 2023
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 31 Mar 2023