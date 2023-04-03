NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

A digital identity allows people to selectively share their certified details. (Image: Getty)

New Zealanders are one step away from being able to choose from a wider array of digital identity providers, potentially delivering where the government has struggled with its RealMe offering.The Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill has passed its third reading and is on its way to being codified as law.The bill has been wending its way through parliament since 2021 and will become an act once royal assent is given within the next week.Digital identityA digital identity is a collection of pieces of information about a person that are...