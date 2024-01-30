Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

NZ to ban 'forever chemicals' in cosmetics

NZ to ban 'forever chemicals' in cosmetics
PFAs are found in some lipsticks. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
The Environmental Protection Agency has banned a group of substances often known as “forever chemicals” from cosmetics.From Dec 31, 2026, cosmetics containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) can no longer be imported to or made in New Zealand. After a one-year grace on their sale and supply, they will be banned from Dec 31, 2027.PFAs are a group of around 10,000 synthetic chemicals used for their non-stick and detergent properties.The chemicals are sometimes used in products such as nail polish, foundation, lipstick, masc...
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way
Law & Regulation

PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way

Five NZ stores could close.

Riley Kennedy 3:08pm
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m