Home transfers increased by 7% during December quarter

Overall home transfers down 8% last year. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Statistics New Zealand says there were 33,843 residential home transfers during the final quarter of last year, up 7% year-on-year.Including non-residential property, there were 40,857 property transfers during the quarter, Stats NZ said.However, the numbers capped off a slow year in terms of home transfers, with 118,608 residences trading hands in NZ, down 8% on the prior year.More than three-quarters of those went to NZ citizens, while 14% were registered to NZ resident visa holders, and 8.8% came under corporate ownership.&nbs...
