Law & Regulation

NZME pays settlement to Clarke Gayford for untrue statements

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

(Image: BusinessDesk)
NZME’s radio division has paid a settlement to broadcaster Clarke Gayford over untrue statements about him published on its newly launched youth platform, KICK.A statement supplied by Gayford said a KICK podcast and social media page published statements about him that were “untrue and damaging” in March.“The statements were based on rumours about Mr Gayford that are baseless lies,” it said.“NZME Radio has apologised to Mr Gayford for these publications and the hurt and distress they have caused and accepts t...

