Law & Regulation

Oil companies ready for biofuel obligation that environment groups want stopped

Finnish company Neste expanding its Singapore refinery to increase biofuel production. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Both Mobil and BP said they will be ready for mandatory biofuel blending next year as environmental groups pleaded for new legislation to be killed off.Parliament’s environment select committee this week heard evidence on the Sustainable Biofuel Obligation Bill, which is due to be passed into law and come into force on April 1 next year.From that date, fuel suppliers will need to reduce the total emissions intensity of ground transport fuel by 2.4%. To achieve that they will need to blend in a calculated volume of liquid biofuels with tra...

Growth funds are spending stockpiles of cash

NZ fund managers ended 2022 with unusually high levels of cash.

Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers 5:00am
Transport

Will Auckland light rail survive govt policy refocus?

The new PM's 'bread and butter' focus could mean blood on the tracks for light rail.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac

The building industry is likely to evolve from builders to installers of prefabricated and modular units.

Staff reporters 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Energy

Court action over 400% increase in charges

Buller Electricity's transmission charges will go from $400,000 to $2.4m.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tech company director bankrupts himself amid MBIE probe

Whitelabel NZ director John King Booth denies he inflated accounts receivable. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Lawmakers, regulators start crackdown on crypto

The EU plans to make the cost of holding cryptocurrency prohibitive.

Jenny Ruth 02 Feb 2023
Law & Regulation

Beware politicising petrol prices, MPs warned

Business NZ Energy Council warns fixing prices doesn't always work out. 

Paul McBeth 02 Feb 2023