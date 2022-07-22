See full details
Law & Regulation

Peters attacks after foundation verdict

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Peters attacks after foundation verdict
Winston Peters said the allegations of fraud in the NZ First Foundation trial were spurious (Image: George Heard/NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 22 Jul 2022
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has attacked the media following a not guilty verdict in the case of two men accused of fraud over donations to the NZ First Foundation.Before the 2020 election, the pair had each denied two charges of obtaining by deception in what the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleged was a fraudulent scheme to conceal nearly $750,000 in NZ First donations.At that stage, NZ First tried to get the case delayed until after the election, a move the courts rejected. However, it was ruled that because of name suppression in...

