Pushpay accused keeps name suppression as trial starts

Ella Somers
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The person at the centre of the Pushpay insider trading case will continue to be granted name suppression as a trial by jury begins this week.The four-week trial started on Monday for the person accused of criminal insider trading by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) relating to the sale of Pushpay shares in 2018. Last March, the defendant with name suppression pleaded not guilty to the charges. The alleged trading occurred between May and early June 2018, when Pushpay announced co-founder and director Eliot Crowther had resigned...
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launc...

Staff reporters 6:30pm
Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants
Mitre 10 Tauranga cops $500k fine for use of land covenants

The ruling sets a precedent for penalties for anti-competitive land covenants.

Staff reporters 2:50pm