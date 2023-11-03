Menu
Quest fails to overturn court injunction in hotel franchisee dispute

Quest chief executive Stephen Mansfield. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
Quest Apartment Hotels has failed to overturn a 2021 court injunction preventing it from terminating a franchise agreement with a Ponsonby hotel operator. Quest had sought to end its agreement with franchisee Prominent Investments over alleged poor performance, including guest service standards, business performance, maintenance and cleanliness.Prominent has disputed it was failing to meet minimum standards.In an Oct 24 decision in the high court in Auckland, Justice Michael Robinson ruled that the injunction didn’t insulate Pro...
MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Economy Analysis

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Where the public service growth spurt went
Primary Sector

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Whakaari – a common sense approach
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – a common sense approach

The latest judgment has wide-reaching implications for landowners.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
ComCom wants to keep electricity line charge increases capped at CPI
Law & Regulation

ComCom wants to keep electricity line charge increases capped at CPI

The Commerce Commission wants to roll over its current limit on electricity line charge increases for a further five years, effectively capping them at the inflation rate.The lines distribution component is about 27% of the total bill paid by electricity consumers, and every five...

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023
Uni fields HR complaints from law school
Law & Regulation

Uni fields HR complaints from law school

A leaked staff survey revealed discontent at a range of issues from some academics.

Oliver Lewis 02 Nov 2023
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 01 Nov 2023