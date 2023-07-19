Menu
Rainbow's End co-founder faces contempt charges relating to Watson/Glenn case

Former Auckland mayor John Banks presents Ken Wikeley with a trophy after his horse won the $350,000 2002 Auckland Cup.
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
Rainbow’s End co-founder Ken Wikeley will face contempt charges in Queensland next month for pursuing a deal with disgraced Eric Watson despite court orders not to.Watson’s one-time partner-turned-nemesis, Owen Glenn, brought the contempt proceedings through his Kea Investments entity and seeks to have Wikeley jailed and fined. Wikeley’s trans-national legal fight centres around an apparent coal agreement Watson, who is now subject to bankruptcy proceedings in New Zealand, signed on behalf of Glenn more than a decade ago....
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
The Quiz

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode
The urgency session will cover three sitting days, and question time will occur as usual.

Ian Llewellyn 8:00am
Mowbray-owned Zuru's claim against Lego fails
The battle went to trial in May.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2023
Cullen liquidators seek to bankrupt Eric Watson
Watson had said he'd pay the claim in full.

Staff reporters 18 Jul 2023