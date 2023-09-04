Menu
Regulator considers making electricity consumer guidelines mandatory

Guidelines on how electricity retailers treat customers who have difficulty paying bills are treated with contempt, say critics. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
The Electricity Authority is considering making parts of its Consumer Care Guidelines mandatory for electricity retailers.This follows a review which showed many of them were not applying all or part of the guidelines, with some not even bothering to respond to the regulator's requests for information.The guidelines were brought in on a voluntary basis in 2021, following the Electricity Price Review in 2019. They cover issues such as dealing with vulnerable and medically dependent consumers, and how to treat people having difficulty pa...
