Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' liquidators working 'hard' to avoid worst case scenario

There's no business in snow business. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
The liquidator of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts says they’re working hard to avoid the “worst” possible scenario – shutting the operations down.The operator of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, which went into voluntary administration last October owing more than $40 million, was put into liquidation on Wednesday by Justice Christine Grice in the high court at Auckland.That came after a four-hour watershed meeting the day before where major creditors, including the government, ski pass owners and ANZ Bank, voted on options pres...
Will light rail survive the loss of Michael Wood?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will light rail survive the loss of Michael Wood?

The most high-profile advocate for light rail is no longer a political player.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Synlait Milk’s Bright spark

The milk processor has some helpful friends in high places.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Synlait Milk’s Bright spark
Law & Regulation

Philanthropists push back against MSD wage subsidy claims

Grant and Marilyn Nelson have challenged MSD to show where they got their sums wrong.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Philanthropists push back against MSD wage subsidy claims

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker
Policy

Tax talk risky for top accountants: David Parker

Wealthy clients will sometimes punish tax advisers who speak against their interests.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Jun 2023
'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation
Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation

The order was made on Wednesday morning at the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jun 2023
Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...

A weekly round-up of public service news, job vacancies and new appointments.

Jem Traylen 21 Jun 2023