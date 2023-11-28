Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Serato takes the power back in ComCom pitch

Serato takes the power back in ComCom pitch
It's almost the final countdown on the Serato deal. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
DJ software maker Serato says it’s not a must-have input, and it can’t lock out hardware makers who claim otherwise in their effort to block AlphaTheta's proposed US$65 million (NZ$107.2m) acquisition of the New Zealand firm.In a submission to the Commerce Commission on AlphaTheta’s application to buy the Auckland-based software firm, Serato drew on confidential information in backing up the initial application, saying a universal standard means all DJ hardware is compatible with its software and it can’t deny access...
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

Bremworth is banking on its new international hybrid supply chain. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Making sense of the coalition agreements

The coalition agreement is a strange amalgam of bright ideas and pet projects.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Making sense of the coalition agreements

More Law & Regulation

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes
Policy

Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes

The coalition wants a raft of changes to planning rules and other regulations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing
Finance

Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing

Former high-flying businessman's whereabouts is unknown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The Medical Assurance Society gets slapped with $2.1m fine
Law & Regulation

The Medical Assurance Society gets slapped with $2.1m fine

FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland says the society’s breaches were widespread.

Staff reporters 27 Nov 2023