Law & Regulation

Serious Fraud Office to appeal findings in CBL criminal case

Peter Harris outside the high court at Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
The Serious Fraud Office said on Friday that it had sought leave to appeal two of the eight not-guilty findings against two CBL Corporation executives.In September, a high court judge said the company’s managing director, Peter Harris, and chief financial officer, Carden Mulholland, are not guilty of Crimes Act charges. Many of the eight charges against the pair fell over at early hurdles, with findings that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had not issued directions properly. The groups of charges were broadly split into t...
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'
Media

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
The Wall Street Journal

UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge

Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package to fund Israel, Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal 2:25pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: All Blacks show of power as review outcomes await

World Cup Rugby's semi-finals are looming amid various other sporting controversies.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
TLC Contractors settles with Yakka
Law & Regulation

A liquidation application filed against TLC Contractors by demolition and civil works company Yakka TDC was settled shortly before the action was due to be heard in the high court in Auckland last week.Yakka was seeking money It said was owed for work on 14 townhouses at the 64-h...

Denise McNabb 12:30pm
Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions
Finance

Thomas was the first person to be hauled before the new watchdog for the profession.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ Law Society complaint delays Bell Gully claim
Law & Regulation

The law firm's liquidation application against a testing company has been pushed out.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZ-linked Russian 'oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Property

NZ businesses linked to Alexander Abramov have taken a $5 million to 10m hit.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am