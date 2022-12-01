Simpson Grierson appoints three new Auckland partners

Dominic Toomey, Sarah Mitchell and Anastasiya Gutorova have all made partner at Simpson Grierson. (Image: Supplied)

Three Auckland lawyers, including a prominent voice against the invasion of Ukraine, have been made partners at Simpson Grierson. Anastasiya Gutorova, a member of Mahi for Ukraine, has advised on some of the most significant mergers and acquisitions in New Zealand in recent years. Sarah Mitchell specialises in consenting major developments and has been pivotal to the growth of work undertaken by Simpson Grierson in the urban development space. Dominic Toomey advises domestic and foreign lenders and borrowers on all aspects of fi...