Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
The Commerce Commission has given the thumbs up to TAB New Zealand’s request to tweak an existing authorisation on shared betting pools with Australia’s Tabcorp, clearing a potential hurdle to Entain’s management of the nation’s betting. The existing 2016 authorisation between the then-NZ Racing Board and Tabcorp to impose rules on their commingled horse and greyhound totalisator betting pools runs until August 2025, carrying on trans-Tasman arrangements that have been in place since 2007. The rules aim to limi...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end