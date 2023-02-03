Menu
Tech company director bankrupts himself amid MBIE probe

Tech company director bankrupts himself amid MBIE probe
Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
There were big promises.Big-name hires, well-known clients and crowdfunding campaigns.But it has ended with non-disclosure agreements, minority shareholders being left out of pocket and the director declaring himself bankrupt and being referred to officials. In March 2021, John King Booth started Whitelabel NZ, which is described on the Companies Office as a “sales advisory service”.Meanwhile, its still-active LinkedIn profile said it provided end-to-end direct-to-customer sales experience, with offices in Auckland, Wellington...

