Law & Regulation

Top news websites ran scam advert

(Image: Screenshots)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
News publishers are reviewing their digital advertising processes after running an advert for a financial scam.Outlets including the New Zealand Herald, Stuff, 1News and Newshub are investigating after an advert promoting a fake trading platform appeared on their homepages last week. The advert featured a deepfake image of Australian television presenter Richard Wilkins being arrested  and linked to a fake news story about Wilkins being sued by the non-existent Bank of Australia for revealing his financial secrets.Imitating...
The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Law & Regulation

FMA puts permanent stop order in place against David McEwen

The Financial Markets Authority has made a permanent stop order against stock picker David McEwen.The authority (FMA) issued an interim stop order against McEwen and associated entities last month. It said it had “received several complaints about Mr McEwen and/or entities associ...

