Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

TracPlus v v2track: high court rules ERA better to hear dispute over confidential docs

TracPlus v v2track: high court rules ERA better to hear dispute over confidential docs
The case was held in the high court at Nelson. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
TracPlus Global has been told to go to the Employment Relations Authority after it tried to get the high court to intervene over employees of its former subsidiary being able to access confidential documents.The Dunedin-headquartered communication software business signed a deal in 2020, which Wellington venture capital fund Movac helped fund with a $5 million investment, to acquire v2track.However, 18 months later, at the end of 2021, the Waikato software outfit was sold back to its former owners and directors, Kylan and Bevan Diprose, af...
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty

KiwiRail will need to salvage or exit its build contract for two new ferries.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

NZ First's fingerprints are all over the ferry upgrade boondoggle, now canned.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

More Law & Regulation

Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls
Markets

Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls

Company's sales pitches also fell foul of the FMA last year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

Liquidators say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties.

Victoria Young 12 Dec 2023
Treasury backs inflation focus for RBNZ, but not law change
Economy

Treasury backs inflation focus for RBNZ, but not law change

Treasury officials prefer a new remit. 

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023
ComCom files first criminal cartel case
Infrastructure

ComCom files first criminal cartel case

The charges were filed in the Auckland district court.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023