See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

TracPlus wins application for interim injunction on v2track

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

TracPlus wins application for interim injunction on v2track
TracPlus took its case against v2track to the high court at Hamilton. (Image: Ross Setford/NZPA)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 20 Jul 2022
RELATED
TracPlus Global has won an interim injunction case against its former subsidiary after it was found to have unlawfully refused to end a contract with one of its clients. Two years ago, the Dunedin communications company signed a deal – which Wellington venture capital fund Movac helped fund with a $5 million investment – to acquire v2track, a Waikato company making tracking software. About 18 months later, at the end of 2021, v2track was sold back to its former owners and directors Kylan and Bevan Diprose.  According...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Ethical investment the new frontier for active managers
David Chaplin | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

The ability to switch out of companies whose environmental or social credentials suddenly change is a plus that active fund managers are leveraging for investors who like their returns with sprinkling of moral purity.

Business Advice
Beat the brain drain
Richard Conway | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

After years of lockdowns and global travel restrictions, many international workers now want to travel home for an extended holiday. But once they go, how do you make sure they come back?  

Investments FREE
Investment charity out to make KiwiSaver a force for good
Ella Somers | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Mindful Money wants you to know what your retirement savings scheme is funding and, if necessary, change it for the better.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.