Law & Regulation

Two councils appealing high court three waters ruling

The councils wanted the courts to protect their right to manage and operate water assets. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
The Timaru and Waimakariki district councils have filed an appeal against a high court ruling on their ownership rights over “three waters” assets.The two councils, along with the Whangarei district council, sought declarations that included their right to manage and operate their assets, and the right to full and fair compensation if that ownership was removed by legislation. In February, the high court in Wellington declined to issue any such declarations. However, the three councils said at the time the ruling did at le...
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
Primary Sector

Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination

Investors have to ask themselves whether the dilution is worth it. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the ways in which the Reserve Bank achieves its objectives can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Environment

Victoria Uni backing startups for million-pound prizes

Earthshot Prize founder Prince William says Jacinda Ardern's advice was crucial.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
