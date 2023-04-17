Two councils appealing high court three waters ruling

The councils wanted the courts to protect their right to manage and operate water assets. (Image: Getty)

The Timaru and Waimakariki district councils have filed an appeal against a high court ruling on their ownership rights over “three waters” assets.The two councils, along with the Whangarei district council, sought declarations that included their right to manage and operate their assets, and the right to full and fair compensation if that ownership was removed by legislation. In February, the high court in Wellington declined to issue any such declarations. However, the three councils said at the time the ruling did at le...