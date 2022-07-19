See full details
Law & Regulation

US court orders Glassdoor to unmask critical Zuru reviewers

Oliver Lewis
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

US court orders Glassdoor to unmask critical Zuru reviewers
Zuru co-founder Nick Mowbray. (Image: Zuru)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
A United States court has ordered employer review platform Glassdoor to identify users who posted negative reviews about toymaker Zuru.Zuru, which is owned by the billionaire Mowbray siblings, is seeking the information for possible defamation action in New Zealand.In a decision issued on July 8, Magistrate Judge Alex Tse of the US District Court of California denied a motion filed by Glassdoor to quash a subpoena requiring it to identify the user or users who left several scathing reviews about Zuru, critiquing its workplace culture and manage...

Energy
Comcom charges Mercury NZ over termination fee
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The Commerce Commission says Mercury Energy has harmed some customers by wrongly charging an early termination fee. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Keep dry and warm while you enjoy another quiz. Good luck and have fun.

Investments
Don't get your fingers burned in a recession
Frances Cook | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

When you're preparing for a recession, there are two tactics for your money – the defensive and the aggressive.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

