Law & Regulation

Wilson Parking’s defamation case against former landlord will go to full trial

Emails about Wilson Parking are at the centre of the dispute. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
A defamation case brought by Wilson Parking Services against a landlord will go to full trial, the high court in Auckland has ruled.Gilmer Investments, which leased a Wellington parking building to Wilson Parking, had sought summary judgment from the high court before associate judge Grant Brittain. That would mean the court would rule on the defamation case without a full trial.However, it did succeed in having some parts of Wilson Parking’s claim struck out.The parking company now has until Oct 13 to file an amended suit against Gilmer...
