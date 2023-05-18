Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

A2 not IP: Danone wins trademark dispute

A2 not IP: Danone wins trademark dispute
A trademark must be distinctive said the IP office. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 18 May 2023
Global dairy giant Danone has successfully blocked the A2 Milk Company from registering the trademark TRUE a2 for baby and infant formula, according to a ruling from the Intellectual Property Office New Zealand.Nutricia, the Danone-owned company that lodged the objection, was awarded costs of $4,410.The application for TRUE a2 is refused registration on the grounds that it is not a trademark and has no distinctive character “and consists only of signs or indications that may serve, in trade, to designate the kind, quality, or other charac...
The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander
Technology Free

The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander

2degrees' CEO Mark Callander joins to talk Lynk deal and satellite-to-mobile.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Policy

Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

More Listed Companies

John McMahon named NZX chair
Markets

John McMahon named NZX chair

Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon&#39;s appointment c...

Staff reporters 17 May 2023
Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
Property

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red

Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 17 May 2023
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps
Markets

Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps

Generation-only company Manawa Energy plans to double its electricity generation by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 16 May 2023
Why NZ and global airfares have taken off
Listed Companies

Why NZ and global airfares have taken off

Airlines are making hay while scrambling to put more planes in the sky. 

Brent Melville 15 May 2023