See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

Air NZ jets set to slash emissions with used cooking oil

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Air NZ jets set to slash emissions with used cooking oil
Air NZ has partnered with Z Energy to test sustainable aviation fuel. (Image: Air New Zealand)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 15 Sep 2022
RELATED
Neste turns used cooking oil into jet fuel and Air New Zealand will receive its first shipment this weekend.The Finnish refining company said, in its neat form, the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) reduced greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with fossil jet fuel.  Although it’s made from used cooking oil, rendered fat and grease, it doesn’t come cheap and costs about three to five times that of fossil jet fuel.According to Air NZ, the 1.2 million litre import is equivalent to fuelling about 400 return flights between...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Digital strategy not about new ideas but 'aligning visions'
Ben Moore | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

A new roadmap for how the country will face and embrace digital technologies is filled with lofty goals.

Trade
Grahame Morton named new ambassador to China
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Morton will take up the new role in December 2022. 

Markets
ASB Bank predicts official cash rate will hit 4.25% after strong June quarter
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The quarterly growth means NZ has avoided a technical recession but ASB chief economist, Nick Tuffley, said it adds to the risk inflation pressures will be even more persistent.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.