Bad-spirited dispute: Leo Molloy vs Good Spirits

Leo Molloy. (Image: NZME)
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
A proposed deal between two Auckland viaduct operators has fallen over, stumping former mayoral candidate Leo Molloy’s plans to open his new bar tomorrow.Late last year, NZX-listed Good Spirits shut down and vacated its O'Hagans Irish Bar after the landlord, Leo Molloy, declined to renew its lease to make way for his new HeadQuarters establishment.To do so, Molloy had to apply for a variation on his existing licence for his nearby Little HQ bar.However, his plans to open the bar this week have been thrown into turmoil, with Good Spiri...
Markets MARKET CLOSE

NZX leads market lower as inflation figures loom

Gains for Serko and Ryman weren't enough to keep the top 50 index in positive territory. 

Paul McBeth 5:55pm
World

Europe is bracing for a sharp, abrupt real estate reversal

Borrowers face a crunch as valuations fall and lending tightens. 

Bloomberg 2:00pm
Markets

Recent trends mostly favourable for Xero: Citi

Xero is considered the market leader among small businesses in the UK.

Jenny Ruth 12:51pm

Services

Accordant to buy executive search firm Hobson Leavy

Accordant has continued its decade of expansion through acquisition.

Staff reporters 4:00pm
Health

AFT signs new Maxigesic deal in eastern Europe

The new deal will help offset its withdrawal from Russia. 

Staff reporters 10:22am
Retail

Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base posted record sales last year. 

Staff reporters 10:15am