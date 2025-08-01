Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

John Journee to succeed Joan Withers as chair of The Warehouse Group

John Journee to succeed Joan Withers as chair of The Warehouse Group
John Journee was interim chief executive until Friday. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
The Warehouse Group has named John Journee as its incoming chair.Journee stepped down as interim chief executive on Friday to make way for newly appointed chief executive Mark Stirton.The seasoned retail executive is set to take the helm of the board when current chair Joan Withers bows out at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting (ASM) on Nov 28.Journee will resume his role as a non-executive director in the interim. He will not be considered independent due to his executive duties.Withers, who has chaired the board since 2016...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

More Retail

Capital raise helps Paper Plus co-op out of jam
Retail

Capital raise helps Paper Plus co-op out of jam

The co-operative tapped members last year after it breached banking covenants.

Gregor Thompson 29 Jul 2025
Time ripe to stop forex fees confusion
Finance

Time ripe to stop forex fees confusion

Misleading 'fees free' foreign exchange deals are costing Kiwis.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Jul 2025
Warehouse reshuffles exec team
Retail

Warehouse reshuffles exec team

The Warehouse Group has reshuffled its executive team ahead of its leadership transition at the end of the month.On Friday, the retail group appointed Stefan Knight as chief financial officer. Knight will exit his role as financial director at Spark New Zealand and start on Aug 1...

Staff reporters 18 Jul 2025
Why Promisia's promised land is Cromwell
Retail Small Cap Wrap

Why Promisia's promised land is Cromwell

Plus chicken and eggs with BlackPearl, Rua goes for gold in Reefton, and more.

Rebecca Stevenson 18 Jul 2025