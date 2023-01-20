Fisher & Paykel Healthcare says FY operating revenue to dip

(Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said it expects operating revenue for the year to March 31 to be down by as much as 8%.At current exchange rates, the company expects full-year operating revenue to be within the range of approximately $1.55 billion to $1.60b.Full-year operating revenue was $1.68b in the prior period. That was already down from $1.97b in the March 2021 year.While the operating revenue has fallen in the wake of the covid-19-related demand, the company is seeing increased sales of its hospital hardware and consumables in China as it...