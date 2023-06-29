Menu
ForBarr downgrades Spark

Spark's dividend expectation weighs on rating. (Image: Spark)
Victoria Young
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
Forsyth Barr has downgraded Spark from outperform to neutral and reduced its target price from $5.50 to $5.45.Shares in the telco were trading at $5.12 at midday Thursday.Analysts Aaron Ibbotson and Benjamin Crozier said in a note they expected lower cloud revenues and margins with dividends expected to fall by 3% by the 2025 financial year.“Over the next few years, we expect mobile to continue to show strong trends, but believe a combination of accelerating headwinds in private cloud and lower free cash flow as Spark invests in data cent...
Markets

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
