Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Forsyth Barr downgrades SkyCity, expects A$50m fine

Forsyth Barr downgrades SkyCity, expects A$50m fine
SkyCity's social licence is expected to remain murky for next year. (Image: SkyCity)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Forsyth Barr has lowered its rating of SkyCity Entertainment to neutral from outperform on pending regulatory intervention into its Adelaide casino operations, worth about 10% of its business.In their latest research note, analysts Andy Bowley and Mark Robertson said while the company seemed "good value" on one-year forward price earnings of 13 times current levels, they were concerned about the risk of regulatory intervention.That's on the back of recently announced Australian federal court proceedings brought by regulator Austra...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Listed Companies

Markets Market close

Skellerup shares dive while delivering record first-half

Skellerup is achieving A’s in terms of performance – but investors want it to aim for an A+.

Ella Somers 16 Feb 2023
Markets

Green Cross Health in talks to sell community health unit

The in-home health unit has the company's skinniest margins.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 16 Feb 2023
Markets

Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 15 Feb 2023