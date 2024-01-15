Menu
Genesis starts construction of Canterbury solar farm
Construction has started on a large solar farm in Canterbury. (Image; Supplied)
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
A new solar farm near Christchurch set to power 13,000 homes is officially under construction, as Genesis Energy ramps up its renewable energy efforts with the help of a Saudi Arabian investment firm and Canadian pension fund.The 63 megawatt farm on a 93-hectare site in Lauriston on the Canterbury Plains is the first project in a joint venture between majority Government-owned Genesis and FRV Australia, the New Zealand Herald reports.Read more
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023