Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Kiwis to get access to bitcoin through local trading apps

Kiwis to get access to bitcoin through local trading apps
Bitcoin will soon be available through Sharesies. (Image: Netflix)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
New Zealand investors will be able to get direct exposure to the price of bitcoin on share trading apps like Sharesies after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the listing and trading of exchange-traded funds tied to the price of the cryptocurrency.“We expect most, if not all, of the bitcoin ETFs to be filed by US SEC will be available on Sharesies,” according to a spokesperson, the New Zealand Herald reports.“This will be through our US execution broker. The usual Sharesies transaction fees wi...
2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns
Economy

2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns

ASB identifies five key risks for the year ahead. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
Markets

Gold miner’s price jump sparks ASX 'please explain'

Santana Minerals' Central Otago prospect sparked a flurry of trading.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
Gold miner’s price jump sparks ASX 'please explain'
Energy

QIC stays quiet on Powerco speculation

A report said the investment company was reviewing its 58% position in Powerco.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
QIC stays quiet on Powerco speculation